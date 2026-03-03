Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Firm Faces DQ Bid After Port Authority Chair Added To Suit

By Jake Maher ( March 3, 2026, 3:55 PM EST) -- A former McCarter & English LLP attorney suing over alleged anti-veteran discrimination in New Jersey state court has moved to have his opposing counsel at O'Toole Scrivo LLC disqualified after having named the firm's managing partner — chair of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey — as a new defendant....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies