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Expert Analysis

Section 122 Tariffs Show Shift In Strategy, Not Trade Policy

By Brett Johnson, Troy Galan and Derek Flint ( March 13, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Following the U.S. Supreme Court's Feb. 20 decision in Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump, which invalidated both the so-called reciprocal tariffs and the drug-trafficking tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, President Donald Trump moved immediately to implement a new tariff regime.[1] Specifically, the president invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a 10% global tariff on all imports, subject to a few narrowly tailored exceptions.[2]...

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