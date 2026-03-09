Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Abbott Formula Linked To 'Horrible' Gut Disease, Ill. Jury Told

By Celeste Bott ( March 9, 2026, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Abbott Laboratories' preterm baby formula was a contributing factor that caused four premature infants born in Illinois to develop a "devastating and painful intestinal disease," and the company has failed to warn parents and physicians that the cow's milk-based formula is a risk factor for the condition, a Cook County jury heard Monday....

