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Conn. Statehouse Catch-Up: AI, Social Media, Private Equity

By Aaron Keller ( March 13, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Connecticut lawmakers are one-third of the way through the state's three-month legislative session, and already, bills targeting social media, artificial intelligence, prediction markets, private equity and hospital ownership are stacking up at the statehouse....

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