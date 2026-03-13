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Dorsey Defends Twitter Bot Count In Trial Over Musk Takeover

By Bonnie Eslinger ( March 13, 2026, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stood by 2022 company statements that bots made up less than 5% of accounts on the platform during video depositions shown Friday in a California federal trial over investor claims that Elon Musk deliberately tanked the company's stock with misstatements about fake accounts to renegotiate the $44 billion deal....

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