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Verizon Can't Ditch Core Claims In Business Data Breach Suit

By Allison Grande ( March 17, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Verizon must continue to face the bulk of a proposed class action over alleged "email bomb attacks" targeting its business customers, after a New York federal judge found that the nonprofit pressing the suit had established a concrete injury stemming from the data breach and had adequately asserted a trio of negligence, contract and California consumer protection law claims....

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