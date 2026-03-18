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O'Toole Scrivo Fights DQ Bid Over Port Authority Leader Ties

By Jake Maher ( March 18, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP this week blasted a counsel disqualification motion from a former attorney suing for alleged discrimination as a "blatant and meritless" tactical move to interfere with its representation by the firm O'Toole Scrivo LLC over that firm's connection to the chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey....

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