Biggest Illinois Decisions Of 2026: Midyear Report
By Lauraann Wood ( July 10, 2026, 11:22 PM EDT) -- One of the biggest decisions to come down in Illinois so far this year applies a 2-year-old Biometric Information Privacy Act amendment retroactively in an appellate ruling experts anticipate will deflate settlement values even though it came from a federal court....
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