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Firms Must Face Discovery In $102M Award Feud

By Caroline Simson ( March 20, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday permitted Levona Holdings to closely scrutinize declarations provided by attorneys with Greenberg Traurig LLP and Reed Smith LLP as it pursues sanctions against the firms following the court's vacatur of a $102 million arbitral award procured through fraud....

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