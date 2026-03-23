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Analysis

LaGuardia Airport Runway Collision: What We Know So Far

By Linda Chiem ( March 23, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A late Sunday runway collision between an Air Canada passenger jet and a fire truck marked the first deadly accident at LaGuardia Airport in more than three decades, federal and state officials said, raising troubling questions about air traffic control procedures at one of the busiest airports serving the New York metropolitan area....

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