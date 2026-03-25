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Mass. High Court Clarifies Anti-SLAPP Standard, Atty Fees

By Chris Villani ( March 25, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The top appellate court in Massachusetts on Wednesday in separate opinions clarified the standard under which suits can be dismissed under the state's anti-strategic lawsuit against public participation or anti-SLAPP laws and reversed a lower court's decision to cut an attorney fee award in an anti-SLAPP case....

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