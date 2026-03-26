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States Will Fill DOJ, FTC's Antitrust Void, Ill. AG Atty Says

By Bryan Koenig ( March 26, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The top antitrust attorney at the Illinois attorney general's office predicted Thursday that state enforcers will continue to pick up the pace as the Federal Trade Commission and especially the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division "become less transparent and less active."...

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