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US Judge Duo Urge Simplicity In Complex AI, Privacy Fights

By Allison Grande ( March 30, 2026, 11:38 PM EDT) -- A pair of U.S. district judges Monday implored litigants to take more time to walk those deciding their disputes through the complex data privacy, artificial intelligence and other technological issues underpinning claims, cautioning that acting otherwise is likely to result in bored juries and discarded legal briefs....

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