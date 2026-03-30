Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Cites 'Game Of Thrones,' Pans Testimony In Rent Case

By Chris Villani ( March 30, 2026, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A Boston landlord is entitled to unpaid rent for a restaurant near Fenway Park, a state court judge found in a colorful order that cited "Game of Thrones" and largely ignored the testimony of attorneys called as witnesses for each side who sounded like "bunkered belligerents."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies