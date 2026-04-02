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Trump Orders 100% Pharma Tariff, Modifies Metals Duties

By Dylan Moroses ( April 2, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Later this year, the U.S. will impose 100% tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals, but drug companies could qualify for reduced tariff rates as low as zero if they agree to invest domestically and enter most-favored-nation drug-pricing agreements with the government, according to an executive order President Donald Trump signed Thursday....

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