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Microsoft Addicted Kids To Minecraft And Xbox Live, Suit Says

By Ben Adlin ( April 2, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A group of gamers and their parents sued Microsoft Corp. in Washington state court over what they described as the company's "highly addictive" gaming products, alleging the tech giant built games such as Minecraft to maximize use among children and cash in on in-game purchases....

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