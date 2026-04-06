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Expert Analysis

Exploring When Fraud Asset Freezes Limit Right To Pick Atty

By Elisha Kobre ( April 6, 2026, 5:06 PM EDT) -- For white collar practitioners, the most interesting issue in U.S. v. Rishi Shah, now pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, may be the one least tied to the underlying fraud allegations: whether the government restrained too much of the defendant's property before trial, thereby violating the Sixth Amendment by preventing him from retaining counsel of choice....

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