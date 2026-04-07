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Wash. Panel Nixes Insurer's Gordon Rees Malpractice Claims

By Rachel Riley ( April 7, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Washington Court of Appeals panel said a Great American insurance unit can't inherit an equipment manufacturer's legal malpractice claims against Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP and Sinars Slowikowski LLC because of "potential conflict" between the insurer and manufacturer in the underlying dispute over a climber's fall....

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