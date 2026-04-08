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Abbott Urges Ill. Jury To Reject Claims Formula Led To NEC

By Celeste Bott ( April 8, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Abbott Laboratories told an Illinois jury Wednesday that four infants, whose mothers allege the company's preterm baby formula caused their serious intestinal illness, would have developed the disease "even without a drop of formula" given other risk factors and that the absence of other feeding options at the time of the babies' births dooms their parents' claims....

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