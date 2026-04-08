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Elizabeth Warren Says FCC Must Tackle Sports 'Streamflation'

By Christopher Cole ( April 8, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told the Federal Communications Commission that Disney's acquisition of Fubo and other deals in the last year showed why the FCC must use its authority over competition to protect consumers from an increasingly pricey sports streaming market....

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