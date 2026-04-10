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Conspiracy Claims Not 'Plausible,' Insurers Tell Calif. Judge

By Rae Ann Varona ( April 10, 2026, 12:26 AM EDT) -- California homeowners affected by the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires cannot "plausibly" allege insurers conspired to eliminate competition in the marketplace, an attorney for Chubb and other insurers told a California state judge Thursday in a bid to toss the homeowners' litigation, chalking market exits to insurers' independent economic interests....

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