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Tabloid Tells NY Court Epstein Files Release Isn't Complete

By David Minsky ( April 14, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- An internet tabloid renewed its efforts to obtain investigative files on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and urged a New York federal court to reconsider a decision blocking a public records request to the FBI, arguing that a documents release pursuant to an act of Congress isn't complete. ...

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