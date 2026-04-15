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7th Circ. Questions Resort Co.'s 'Radio Silence' On Arbitration

By Celeste Bott ( April 15, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Wednesday pressed an attorney for a resort company that is arguing a lower court incorrectly found it waived its right to arbitrate Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims against more than 1,000 class members to address why it didn't raise the subject of arbitration earlier as it litigated the case over seven years....

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