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State Privacy & AI Watch: 4 Legislative Developments To Know

By Allison Grande ( April 17, 2026, 11:34 PM EDT) -- The state data privacy law landscape continues to grow, with Alabama becoming the latest to join the fray and Kentucky moving to expand the types of sensitive data covered by its existing statute, although one state's legislature that had been pushing to enact what would have been one of the strictest frameworks in the nation adjourned for the year without finishing....

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