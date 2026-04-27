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Expert Analysis - Opinion

New Legislation May Be Necessary To Fix Flawed Cox Ruling

By Michael Cicero ( April 27, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- On March 25, in Cox Communications Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment,[1] described by U.S. Copyright Office leader Shira Perlmutter as "somewhat cataclysmic,"[2] the U.S. Supreme Court held that a copyright holder can establish the intent required to establish contributory copyright infringement "only if the [defendant] induced the infringement or the provided service is tailored to that infringement."[3]...

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