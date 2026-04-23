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2nd Circ. Revives Copyright Fight Over Michael Jordan Video

By Ivan Moreno ( April 23, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday revived parts of a videographer's copyright lawsuit against an online news publisher, ruling in a precedential decision that a lower court wrongly dismissed infringement claims over a video showing basketball legend Michael Jordan breaking up a fight and screenshots used with headlines....

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