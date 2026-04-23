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NTSB's LaGuardia Crash Probe Flags Lack Of Runway Alerts

By Linda Chiem ( April 23, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Fire truck crew members didn't know that air traffic controllers' instructions to stop were directed at them before they collided with an Air Canada passenger jet landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport last month, and the lack of a transponder on the truck prevented a runway collision warning system from sending out alerts, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday....

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