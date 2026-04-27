Casino Dealer Sues Atlantic City Resort Over Tip Pool Policy

By MJ Koo ( April 27, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A table game dealer has sued Ocean Casino Resort in New Jersey federal court, claiming the Atlantic City casino illegally underpaid tipped workers by applying a tip credit to time when dealers were barred from earning tips and by using tip pool funds to cover its own administrative costs....
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