Chinese Man Extradited from Italy Over COVID Data Theft
By Madeline Lyskawa ( April 28, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A Chinese citizen has appeared before a Houston federal court after being extradited from Italy to face charges for his alleged role in the Microsoft "HAFNIUM" cyberattack that was allegedly orchestrated by the Chinese government to target U.S. COVID-19 research....
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