Ark. Asks 8th Circ. To Uphold Tribal Gaming License Order

By Crystal Owens ( April 30, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Arkansas is asking the Eighth Circuit to reject an appeal by two Cherokee Nation entities over the voter referendum revocation of a gaming license in Pope County, arguing that their claims omit crucial details in alleging that the state conspired to violate their constitutional rights....
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