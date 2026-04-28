Exxon Misrepresentations Caused Stock Drop, Jury Hears

By Spencer Brewer ( April 28, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Investors told a Texas jury that Exxon Mobil Corp. inflated the value of its stock by misrepresenting how much money its Kearl Lake operations were making, saying Tuesday that the oil giant hid the truth to snag a better interest rate in a bond offering....
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