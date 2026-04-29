FCC Looks To Update How It Collects Broadband Map Data

By Nadia Dreid ( April 29, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has its eye on the National Broadband Map, with plans to vote next month on launching a proceeding to explore how to cut red tape from the data collection process while also increasing the accuracy of the data being collected....
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