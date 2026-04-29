New Emails Can't Revive Adidas TM Suit, 2nd Circ. Affirms

By Brian Steele ( April 29, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the luxury fashion brand Thom Browne Inc. did not commit misconduct when they failed to turn over four emails to Adidas during a trademark dispute, and because the documents "probably" would not have changed the verdict, the case will not be restored, the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday....
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