9th Circ. Reverses Stay In App Store Commissions Case

By Craig Clough ( April 29, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has reversed its own order that stayed a ruling on an injunction barring Apple from charging developers high commissions on in-app purchases until a district court judge sets up narrower guardrails, saying Epic Games had persuaded it that Apple was unlikely to get the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal....
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