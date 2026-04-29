Texas Couple Drops Data Suit Against Personal Injury Firm
By Mark Payne ( April 29, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Houston couple who accused a law firm and a since-dismissed Progressive unit of conspiring to share the private information of car crash victims has dropped federal claims against the firm after reportedly finding no evidence that it engaged in the conduct they alleged. ...
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