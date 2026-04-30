5th Circ. Tosses FCA Suit Against IT Firm Over Visa Fraud

By Ganesh Setty ( April 30, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld the dismissal of a man's claims that an India-based information technology and professional services firm violated the False Claims Act via fraudulent visa applications and improper tax withholding, finding no specific payment obligations under the FCA itself....
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