Judge Gives $27M Settlement Final Nod In DuPont PFAS Case

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 30, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted final approval to a $27 million deal between DuPont and the Hoosick Falls residents who claimed the company's chemicals contaminated their drinking water for years, damaging their property values and leaving toxic levels of "forever chemicals" in their blood....
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