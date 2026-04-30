XAI's Suit Is 'Jurisdictional Bullying,' Musk Child's Mom Says

By Mike Curley ( April 30, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The mother of one of Elon Musk's children is urging a Texas federal court to throw out a suit from his artificial intelligence company alleging she breached its terms of service by suing it in New York, saying the case is "jurisdictional bullying" and trying to weaponize a forum selection clause to preempt her own case....
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