Boeing Set To Face 2nd Ill. Jury Over Ethiopian Air Crash
By Lauraann Wood ( April 30, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Boeing is set to face another round of Illinois jurors as the aerospace giant and the family of an Ethiopian Air crash victim head for what could be the second wrongful death trial kicking off next week in consolidated litigation stemming from the tragedy....
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