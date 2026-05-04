OkCaller Tells 11th Circ. Its Google Suit Wasn't 'Incoherent'

By Nadia Dreid ( May 4, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- OkCaller.com is asking the Eleventh Circuit to revive its lawsuit accusing Google of monopolizing the market for search engine services, arguing that the lower court was wrong to adopt Google's "straw man" and treat the reverse phone number lookup website's argument as "incoherent."...
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