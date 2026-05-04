Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Jarek Rutz ( May 4, 2026, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court this past week handled a wide-ranging docket of deal disputes, advancement fights, stockholder suits and contract claims, with several matters turning on timing, forum limits and the remedies available when transactions or governance agreements break down....
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