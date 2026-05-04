FTC Swears Off Media Matters' Boycott Probe, Forever
By Bryan Koenig ( May 4, 2026, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Media Matters for America announced a "legally binding settlement" Monday resolving its retaliation claims against the Federal Trade Commission, securing a promise by the agency "to forgo ever reissuing or issuing a substantially similar" administrative subpoena to the left-leaning watchdog in the search for censorship of conservatives....
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