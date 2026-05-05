Musk Sought Control Of OpenAI To Fund Mars City, Jury Told
By Dorothy Atkins ( May 5, 2026, 11:37 PM EDT) -- OpenAI President Greg Brockman defended OpenAI's for-profit conversion during a California federal jury trial Tuesday and accused Elon Musk of demanding "unilateral absolute control" over OpenAI to fund his plans for a city on Mars, while acknowledging under examination that Musk proposed his stake would "change quickly" with additional investors....
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