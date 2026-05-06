High Court's Cox Ruling Leaves ISP Copyright Rules Intact

By Courtney Sarnow ( May 6, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- In the weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous decision in Cox's favor in Cox Communications Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment[1] on March 25, commentators ranging from blog writers to the head of the U.S. Copyright Office have read the opinion as a dramatic limitation on the reach of copyright infringement actions....
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