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Arguments Show Justices Vacillating On Geofence Warrants

By Gregory Rosen ( May 7, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- With every generation, a new form of technology tests the bounds of the law. The introduction of the automobile paved the way for exceptions to the Fourth Amendment. The use of telephone wires revolutionized the nature of federal investigations. And the advent of the internet — and the data companies captured — transformed the communications landscape....

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