Arguments Show Justices Vacillating On Geofence Warrants
By Gregory Rosen ( May 7, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- With every generation, a new form of technology tests the bounds of the law. The introduction of the automobile paved the way for exceptions to the Fourth Amendment. The use of telephone wires revolutionized the nature of federal investigations. And the advent of the internet — and the data companies captured — transformed the communications landscape....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.