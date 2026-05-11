Binance Win Shows Constraints On Anti-Terrorism Act Claims

By Timothy Harkness and Peter Linken ( May 11, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- On March 6, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York made clear that aiding and abetting claims brought under the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act, or ATA, face important limitations if plaintiffs do not plead a concrete nexus between the defendants and the attacks that gave rise to the plaintiffs' injuries....
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