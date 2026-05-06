Boeing Crash 'Terror' Warrants Substantial Award, Jury Hears

By Lauraann Wood ( May 6, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The estate of an emerging global health advocate who died in the Boeing jet crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 should receive substantial damages for her experience in the six minutes before impact and how her death has affected her family, Illinois federal jurors heard Wednesday....
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