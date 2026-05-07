Spain Creditor Says FIFA World Cup Subpoenas Are Valid

By Joyce Hanson ( May 7, 2026, 9:36 PM EDT) -- An award creditor of Spain that is owed more than $47 million has defended its Washington federal court bid for information related to the Spanish national soccer team's upcoming appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying it's been "left with no choice" as the country continues to evade payment....
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