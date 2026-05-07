Bayer Sued Over Healthy Sperm Claim On 'One A Day' Pill
By Gina Kim ( May 7, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG has been hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court alleging that claims on its Men's One A Day Pre-Conception Health Multivitamin supplements misleadingly convey that they could improve chances of conception and support sperm health....
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