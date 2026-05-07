Blue Owl's Stack Could See $30B Price Tag, And More Rumors

By Al Barbarino ( May 7, 2026, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence was a common denominator across recent deal rumors, as Blue Owl Capital was said to be exploring a $30 billion sale of Stack Infrastructure's Asia operations, Anthropic cut a reported $200 billion deal with Google Cloud, and KKR raked in billions for the buildout of a new data center-focused AI company. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.